Hollis teen Antoinette Slaughter, center, recently marked her birthday by collecting children’s books and art supplies, inset, for a family homeless shelter near her home.
Antoinette, an honor student at St. Francis Prep High School in Fresh Meadows, is the daughter of longtime community volunteer Marie Slaughter, who has been honored numerous times for her work with her church, charities and others in Southeast Queens.
