Critics of the NYPD have been calling in recent weeks for “defunding” of the department, with many calling for $1 billion redirected from its budget.
But some of the same critics also have been ardent champions of the new 116th Precinct planned for Rosedale, which would in effect be carved out of the southern end of the existing 105th Precinct.
And it was unclear as of the Chronicle’s deadline whether the City Council is looking to continue with the project — it is funded to the tune of $92 million in the capital budget for the 2021 fiscal year — or to either delay or possibly eliminate it while searching for that $1 billion.
The NYPD last week said the department wants to continue.
“We are looking forward to being able to fulfill the promise that was made to this community for a larger police presence,” a spokesperson said in an email to the Chronicle. “We know how important having cops in the community is.”
The office of Councilman Donovan Richards (D-Laurelton), who serves as chairman of the Council’s Committee on Public Safety, did not respond to multiple requests for comment on this story.
Richards has championed the cause of the new precinct since being elected, and his chairmanship gives him great influence over the department’s budget. But he also has never been shy about criticizing the department when he feels necessary.
In an email this week, referring to cases of alleged police brutality in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minnesota, Richards wrote of his Discipline Matrix Bill, which he said is aimed at “finally reining in the NYPD’s wild, wild west disciplinary system.”
The 105th Precinct is one of the largest in the city in terms of square miles, and its length north to south eventually required construction of a satellite precinct in Rosedale just north of the Long Island Rail Road station, adjacent to where the new precinct is planned.
The office of Council Speaker Corey Johnson (D-Manhattan) responded to an initial request for comment by asking the Chronicle’s deadline for the story, but did not respond to follow-up requests.
A spokeswoman for Mayor de Blasio referred the Chronicle to the mayor’s previous comment that budget discussions are “ongoing with Council.”
One person who hopes the Council keeps the new precinct on schedule is Joseph Esposito, who served as chief of department for more than 13 years between 2000 and 2013.
He said the new precinct, which residents have been seeking since the Ed Koch administration, came across his desk many times.
“I hope they go through with it,” Esposito told the Chronicle in an interview last week. “It’s needed. I recommended that to [Commissioner] Bill Bratton when he first came back.”
Esposito, who also served as director of emergency management under Mayor de Blasio, said he is not a fan of the idea that the Police Department’s budget could be cut with crime numbers on the rise. But he said some might look to a new precinct building and staff when deciding on cuts.
“A lot of times, when you need to make cuts, the capital budget is the first thing to go,” he said. “If they’re looking for $1 billion, someone might look at a new precinct and say ‘There’s a large chunk of it.’ The thought is ‘We’re already getting the job done.’”
But Esposito said the defunding talk troubles him in general with crime numbers headed in the wrong direction.
“I’m afraid we’re going to become Chicago,” he said. “I’m afraid we’re undoing all that was accomplished under Rudolph Giuliani and then have to redo it.”
