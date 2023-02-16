A Laurelton man has been indicted for second-degree vehicular manslaughter and other charges in what authorities allege was the alcohol-related death of a tow truck driver on the Long Island Expressway back on Oct. 8.
Denzel Porter, 28, also was indicted on Feb. 9 on charges of criminally negligent homicide, first- and second-degree vehicular assault, second-degree assault, operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol and operating or driving an unregistered vehicle according to a statement from the office of Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.
Tow truck operator Carlos Santiago, 47, was on the shoulder of the westbound LIE near Woodhaven Boulevard helping a stranded motorist. Four other people would be injured, one seriously, as a result of the chain-reaction wreck.
“There’s nothing more selfish than getting behind the wheel and driving under the influence,” Katz said in her press release. “Everyone with whom we share the road deserves our respect and consideration and has every right to reach their destination safely. The defendant is alleged to have been driving while intoxicated and will be held to account for the tragic consequences of that decision.”
Porter is due back in court on May 2. He faces up to seven years if convicted.
According to the charges, the crash took place at about 3:30 a.m. while Porter was driving a Dodge Durango at high speed with two passengers. Santiago was standing outside his Dodge Ram helping Rakiem Ali, 27, with his disabled Nissan sedan.
Porter’s vehicle allegedly struck a Volkswagen SUV driven by Peter Park, 66. Both the Durango and Volkswagen then collided with the Nissan, striking both Santiago and Ali.
Santiago was thrown to the service road that runs parallel to the expressway, suffering what Katz’s office said was severe lower body trauma, including the loss of one leg.
Santiago was pronounced dead at an area hospital, while Ali required “intensive surgical care” for his injuries. Park and the passengers in the Durango also required treatment for noncritical injuries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.