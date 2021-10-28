A Jamaica man faces up to eight years in prison if convicted in three separate attacks on four Muslim Americans in South Ozone Park and Jamaica over the summer.
Naved Durrni, 30, was indicted on assault in the third degree as a hate crime, robbery in the second degree as a hate crime, criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, menacing in the second degree as a hate crime, aggravated harassment in the second degree, the Queens District Attorney’s Office announced Friday.
Police were called to Liberty Avenue and Lefferts Boulevard in South Ozone Park by a 24-year-old woman who reported being allegedly punched in the face by the defendant who made anti-Muslim statements in the first incident, which took place on June 20, Father’s Day, at approximately 9:15 p.m., according to a NYPD spokesman.
Durrni allegedly yelled, “Mohammad was a liar” to the woman as well as a 31-year-old man whom he struck without provocation, also pulling on the woman’s hijab. He then chased the pair when they tried to get away from him by crossing the street, according to the indictment from the DA’s Office. The defendant later grabbed a box that the woman was carrying.
An hour later, prosecutors say, Durrni was at 104-15 Inwood St. in Jamaica, in a residential area, and allegedly punched a 56-year-old woman while making anti-Muslim statements. The assault left the victim black and blue in the eyes and with a broken nose, according to the NYPD. The victim was sent to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center and after treatment, left in stable condition.
Five weeks after the two Father’s Day incidents, on July 25, Durrni allegedly followed a 38-year-old woman at the now-defunct Met Foodmarkets located at 94-06 Sutphin Blvd. in Jamaica and pushed her onto the street and threatened her with a knife while making more anti-Muslim statements.
Durrni was arrested and charged two days later on July 27, according to the NYPD spokesman. The indictment would follow on Oct. 15.
“As alleged, the defendant was motivated by his own biases and prejudice when he followed and struck four different victims whom he believed were Muslim,” District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a statement announcing the charges. “This kind of hateful behavior will not be tolerated in Queens — the most diverse county in the country. The defendant now faces justice in our Courts for his alleged actions.”
Det. Michael Diaz of the NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force conducted the investigation, according to Katz’s office.
Durrni was ordered to return to court Jan. 24, 2022, by Queens Supreme Court Justice Toni Cimino.
