A school safety officer in the NYPD’s 105th Precinct became the 42nd member of the department to succumb to the coronavirus on May 14.
“In a stark reminder that #COVID is not yet behind us, today we lost School Safety Agent Melvin Rascoe, who had served with the NYPD for nearly 15 years, keeping thousands of students in Queens safe,” Commissioner Dermot Shea said on the department’s Twitter page.
“Our prayers, today & every day, are with his family, friends and coworkers,” Shea added.
