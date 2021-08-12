In Southeast Queens, within the neighborhoods of Springfield Gardens, South Jamaica and South Ozone Park, illegal dumping and overgrown grass near and on the roads and partitions of the Van Wyck Expressway have become more than just a nuisance, but a constant plague on everyday life for residents.
On July 29, the Queens Chronicle did a walk-through of the area with Aracelia Cook of the 149th Street South Ozone Park Civic Association and state Sen. James Sanders Jr. (D-South Ozone Park).
Cook and Sanders walked through some overgrown grass to examine the problem areas from Sutter Avenue and the Van Wyck Expressway to 135th Avenue and 140th Street.
“This has been going on, but it has gotten chronic this last year,” Cook said about the illegal dumping that has been taking place near the Van Wyck Expressway for years on end. “It keeps sticking out to me like a sore thumb.”
Councilwoman Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) was able to get 146th Street and the Van Wyck Expressway cleaned up by the city Department of Sanitation the week before July 29, but it took her office over a month to get ahold of the agency and to make any progress, according to Cook. A few days later more garbage was dumped near the area.
“The ongoing illegal dumping of garbage along corridors in my district, including the Van Wyck Expressway, is unacceptable,” said Adams in an email. “That’s why I advocated for additional funding in the budget for sanitation services, and will continue to fight for cameras at troublesome hotspots. I remain steadfastly committed to working with civic leaders, businesses, and city agencies to address this chronic issue together.”
However, her office suggested that it might be the state Department of Transportation that is ultimately responsible for maintaining the cleanliness of the area.
The state disagrees.
“Removal of trash, litter and illegal dumping from city streets and sidewalks is the responsibility of the city,” Diane Park, a spokeswoman for the state DOT, said, adding that the city DOT is also responsible for maintaining state highways.
As for the garbage on the highway, Park cited the New York Highway Law, which she says leaves the responsibility of state highways to the city’s DOT.
“If ... it’s alongside the service road rather than right along the highway, we believe [that] would be DSNY.”
The DSNY said it is responsible for the service road, but the entrance and exit ramps would be the city DOT’s jurisdiction.
Sanders had also helped with getting parts of 111th and 116th avenues cleaned, according to Cook.
“There were televisions, toilet bowls, mattresses, tires and a couch set,” said Cook. “I think people are cleaning out their houses and they are dumping at night. It is going on at corners like Foch Boulevard, 168th Road, 109th Avenue and Tuskegee Airmen Way.”
Cook doesn’t believe that all the garbage in the area is from homeowners clearing out their houses, but from the contractors who have been hired to dispose of the garbage.
“The people responsible for cleaning up are not doing that,” said Cook. “Even though they are getting paid to put the trash somewhere, they are not taking it to a dump. It’s easier for them to just leave it around here on the road. They are getting paid, but they are not doing their job.”
The more complicated problem is figuring out which agency is responsible for garbage found in different areas of the roads and being dumped on sidewalks near homeowners’ houses, according to both Cook and Sanders.
“To find out who is responsible for cleaning up this area was a whole big thing,” said Cook. “I thought it was the city, the city says the state and the state says it is not them.”
Sanders said “it is not unusual” for city and state agencies “to be pointing fingers” as to which one should take charge of an issue, resulting in little or nothing getting done.
“I think it is useful to get both of them into a room,” said Sanders. “That’s how I sometimes get to a solution.”
The garbage, grass and weeds in the partition separating the northbound Van Wyck Expressway and its service road near Atlantic Avenue is so high that the homeless are able to sleep there almost without being noticed, according to Cook. Oftentimes, they leave their shopping carts filled to the brim on sidewalks nearby.
“We have to find out who the intergovernmental person is to get this cleared,” said Sanders. “First we got to see exactly what the Department of Transportation is responsible for, but we got to be careful when it comes to the garbage on the sidewalk because we could end up saddling the people that live here with thousands in fines.”
Homeowners could end up with $5,000 or more in fines for garbage on their sidewalks, even if they are not responsible for putting it there, but Sanders believes there has to be a better way of quietly investigating whether the city, state or careless or struggling homeowners are responsible for the public nuisance.
“If it’s a neighbor, we got to start knocking on doors and say, ‘We can’t go on this way,’” said Sanders. “Some people don’t want to hear that.”
Sanders said that while he was in the City Council (2002 to 2013) there was a loan available just for the purpose of community cleanups.
“Most people don’t want to hear the word loan, but it’s better than fine,” said Sanders.
On the NYC 311 website, there is a Community Cleanup Tool Loan Program, and volunteer groups, civic associations or New Yorkers in general can rent tools from the city’s Sanitation Department like brooms, shovels, rakes and other equipment to clean their community three weeks ahead of the proposed date.
However, an individual or organization must have a project plan that includes an event location, information about the type of work to be performed and by how many people, the items to be cleaned, the types of tools needed, a volunteer management plan and a rain date, according to NYC 311.
Community cleanups are a start, but may not always be enough, said Sanders.
“What we need is a process. Sure we can have some people come and clean, but then they go and this will be here again in two months or three months and will probably be worse,” said Sanders, who said his jurisdiction encompasses only a part of the Van Wyck Expressway. “We need to go a step further. We may need to issue a community cleanup. I do believe that the people have a responsibility for their community. Government should do at the level that we can’t do.”
The areas east of Guy R. Brewer, Farmers and Springfield boulevards are in state Sen. Leroy Comrie’s (D-St. Albans) purview. West of Woodhaven, Cross Bay and Rockaway boulevards is the jurisdiction of state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach).
“If this is in the back of our homes, we should not put up with it,” said Sanders. “We should invite all of these folks and say, ‘Hey you can’t even get out of your backyard, you’re embarrassed. We should all get together and clean it.’”
The problem won’t go away with a snap of the fingers, but will take plenty of building community relationships and will be a long, maybe even painful process to get off the ground, clean up and maintain, according to Sanders, who believes the city DOT should still be held responsible for construction materials left on the sidewalk and garbage left on the roads. He also believes that fallen or overgrown trees that are not on a homeowner’s property, but near the edge of the sidewalk, should be taken care of by the DOT, DSNY or the Parks Department.
“We will see this through and get the proper state or city agency to make things right,” said Sanders. “In other communities, I can’t speak for them. I’m not in charge.”
Cook is in it for the long haul in keeping her South Ozone Park neighborhood and the surrounding areas clean.
“This is not just a health hazard, but it’s a safety issue as well,” said Cook, looking at the garbage in the road.
