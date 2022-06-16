The Idlewild Environmental Center will host two family-friendly events for Juneteenth on Monday, June 20.
The first, “Roots! Roots! Roots!”, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., celebrates the life of George Washington Carver and his contributions to agricultural science. Starting with the sweet potato, which Carver studied extensively, attendees also will learn about edible roots.
The event is free for children and families but registration is required.
From 1:30 to 4 p.m. there will be a film presentation — title to be announced — leading to a Juneteenth discussion.
Beginning July 11 the group begins its Science in the Park Half-Day Science Camp that will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday through Aug. 19. Students will learn about ice caps, deserts, forests and other biomes. Tuition is $100 per week or $550 for all six weeks.
The Idlewild Environmental Center is located at 222-02 149 Ave. in Springfield Gardens.
More information on future programs is available on the Eastern Queens Alliance website, easternqueensalliance.org.
