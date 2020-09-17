One of the largest organizations in New York City when it comes to distributing food was in a small church parking lot in St. Albans on Tuesday morning to help keep people fed.
The Hunts Point Terminal Produce Market, located in the Bronx, donated more than 3,500 pounds of fresh fruit and vegetables to a pop-up food pantry organized by the office of Councilman Daneek Miller (D-St. Albans) and the Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church on Merrick Boulevard.
Volunteers were out early sorting the cases of apples, bananas, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, plums, grapes and more into bags for residents who have been hard hit by COVID-19 and the economic devastation is has produced.
Residents who attended also could choose frozen chicken or fish for their dinner tables. Miller’s office sponsored numerous such pantries in recent months.
And just to make sure residents’ other needs are met as well, the event featured a voter registration table and information for those who have not yet filled out the 2020 U.S. Census.
Founded in the late 18th century, the Hunts Point Terminal Produce Market sells produce from 55 countries and 49 states, including the farmers of New York.
Danielle Brooks, spokesperson for the organization, said it also works regularly with groups in communities where healthy food can be in short supply for economic or other reasons.
“We like to give back,” she said.
Carol Harper of the church said Morning Star’s participation was not a difficult choice.
“We are a Missionary Baptist church, and we want to help any way we can,” she said. “We want to be a blessing in the community. We want to help in the community.”
