A lottery for affordable housing units in the heart of Downtown Jamaica has opened up for an apartment complex located at 161-01 89 Ave.
The application deadline is Nov. 22 and the 27 studio apartments house up to two people, according to housing connect.nyc.gov. The eligible income bracket is for individuals who make a maximum of $47,750 and there is senior preference (62+).
Eligible applicants who qualify for Section 8 will pay 30 percent of their household income in rent for eight specific units, according to the website, an online portal to find and apply for affordable rental and homeownership opportunities. However, prospective tenants can request an application by mail and send a self-addressed envelope to: TSINY 10-16 162 St., Whitestone, NY 11357.
A percentage of units are set aside for those with mobility (5 percent) and vision or hearing (2 percent) disabilities and no deposits or applications are required, according to the website. Amenities include a shared laundry room, energy-efficient appliances, a gymnasium, a party room, outdoor spaces, a recreation room, an outdoor terrace, storage, security cameras, green space, an elevator and an accessible entrance. The building is smoke-free and is close to schools (Hillcrest High School, Queens High School for the Sciences and The Mary Louis Academy), the Parsons Blvd. F-line subway station, the Sutphin Blvd. Long Island Rail Road, the 103rd Precinct, Rufus King Park and Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.
The building was constructed through the Supportive Housing Loan Program from the city’s Department of Housing Preservation and Development and the supportive housing is permanent. Support services for the disabled and formerly homeless are on-site.
To apply for a unit visit housingconnect.nyc.gov/PublicWeb/details/2186 and for more information visit tsiny.org.
