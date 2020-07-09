Farm-fresh produce from right here in New York State made its way to many a Fourth of July dinner table in Jamaica thanks to a green market held last Friday at the pedestrian plaza on Parsons Boulevard between Jamaica and Archer avenues.
Folks from Alex’s Tomato Farm in Carlisle, located about halfway between Albany and Cooperstown, brought a smorgasbord of greens, fruits and vegetables.
