Home heating assistance

The office of state Sen. Leroy Comrie (D-St. Albans) and HeatShare are offering financial assistance to eligible residents to help pay their home heating bills and prevent turnoffs under the Home Energy Assistance Program.

HEAP representatives are at Comrie’s district office on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. A person may qualify if one is elderly or disabled or receives Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP benefits, Temporary Assistance or Supplemental Security income; can provide valid Social Security numbers for each member of the household and if all members are U.S. citizens, noncitizen nationals or qualified aliens.

One also may be eligible if monthly household income falls below HEAP income guidelines.

People can be eligible for HEAP assistance whether they own their own home or pay for heat as part of monthly rent.

Those seeking additional information or wishing to schedule an appointment are asked to call Comrie’s office at (718) 765-6359. The office is located at 113-43 Farmers Blvd.