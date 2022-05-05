In honor of Holocaust Remembrance Day, Jamaica Hills-based Margaret Tietz Nursing and Rehabilitation Center held its annual memorial service last Thursday.
The ceremony was attended by numerous community leaders, including Assemblyman Andrew Hevesi, top, left center, and Rabbi Richard Weiss of Young Israel of Hillcrest, above, left, who led the service along with Rabbi Mayer Waxman, executive director of the Queens Jewish Community Council, middle, left.
Following some inspirational words from Weiss, second-generation survivor Benjamin Pinczewski, top, at podium, gave a speech. Pinczewski, an attorney with offices in Brooklyn, also lit the first of six memorial candles. The second was lit by Chana Pfiefen, above, right, who herself survived the Holocaust.
