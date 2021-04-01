Residents along a stretch of 183rd Street in Hollis had waited years for the sewer construction to alleviate chronic flooding, and now, according to Councilman Daneek Miller (D-St. Albans), are having their street dug up again to repair improperly done work.
But now, at least, they are going to be spared some of the parking tickets that had been written after construction work between 90th and Jamaica avenues reduced the number of already scarce available parking spaces.
Miller said last week in a press release that an agreement has been reached with the NYPD’s 103rd Precinct to give the resident a bit of a break. The press release came from the campaign of Al Kanu, an aide to Miller who is among 11 people running for his seat in the City Council. Miller credited Kanu with first bringing the sewer problems to his attention upon taking office, and for following through on the ticketing issues.
In an email this week, the 103rd Precinct confirmed that officers have been granted discretion in assessing parking in the immediate neighborhood.
“These residents and taxpayers deserve to be treated with dignity and respect by the City, and no one should have ever had to suffer through the ineptitude of government in this way, and then be inconvenienced by parking tickets,” Miller said.
