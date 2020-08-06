A Hollis man is facing up to 25 years in prison for allegedly shooting 20-year-old Malachi Capers outside a Laurelton deli on July 27.
In a related matter, the NYPD’s 105th Precinct is hosting a two-day blood drive to assist Capers on Aug. 6 and 7 at its Queens Village headquarters.
The Daily News reports state that Capers’ father, Andre, was shot and killed in Brooklyn 10 years ago in a crime that remains unsolved.
Jeffrey Thurston, 27, has been charged with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to a statement issued by the office of Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.
Thurston also has been charged with burglary, robbery and assault for allegedly hitting his estranged girlfriend and taking her cell phone on April 4; and attempted assault for allegedly firing a gun at an occupied vehicle on July 8.
He is being held without bail in the Capers case and in the July 8 incident. Bail was set at $1 in the burglary case.
“This kind of gun violence is unacceptable,” Katz said. “A young man is now fighting for his life because of a petty incident that spiralled out of control with a gun. The defendant has been apprehended and will face the consequences for his alleged actions.”
According to the criminal complaint in the shooting, Thurston was in a deli at the corner of Springfield Boulevard and 136th Avenue at about 4:30 p.m. when Capers walked into the store and bumped into him. He then allegedly pushed Capers and threw a punch. Capers, who played defensive end for SUNY Buffalo, chased the defendant out of the store and tackled him on the sidewalk.
A security video shows the two wrestling each other to the ground on the sidewalk. As both stood up, Thurston allegedly pulled out a handgun and fired one shot, hitting Capers in the abdomen.
Capers has undergone multiple surgeries at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.
Thurston fled the scene, but was arrested Wednesday by the members of the NYPD’s Regional Fugitive Task Force.
The 105th Precinct is asking that donors register in advance to donate at its station house on Aug. 6 or 7 between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. The building is located at 92-08 222 St.
Individuals interested in donating are asked to contact the precinct’s Community Affairs Office at (718) 776-9176, or the New York Blood Center at 1 (800) 933-2566 or at nybc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.