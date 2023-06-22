St. Gabriel’s Episcopal Church in Hollis will host an International Food Fair on Saturday, June 24, according to event organizer Cicely Liverpool, the co-chair of the church’s Episcopal Church Women/Women Fellowship ministry.
“It started in 2018,” said Liverpool about the food festival, which is sponsored by the ECW/WF and will be held in the church’s parking lot, located at 196-12 Jamaica Ave., from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. “At that fair we will showcase food from various countries.”
Guyana, Haiti, Barbados, Antigua, St. Kitts, Nigeria, Panama, Bahamas, Jamaica, Trinidad, St. Vincent, the United Kingdom and the United States are just some of the countries represented at the fair.
The purpose of the food festival is to make the 136-year-old church, which is led by the Rev. Ryan A. Boyce, a more viable presence within the larger community.
“That’s what the fair is all about,” said Liverpool, who co-chairs the ECW/WF with Lynette Schwartz. “The theme is Connecting Church and the Community.”
Games from all over the world, a raffle, live music and other activities are expected.
Some of the drinks at the fair will include Jamaican sorrel and Guyanese mauby. Some of the food will include Panamanian empanadas, Bajan saltfish cake, Bahamian conch cake, Guyanese cook-up rice, roti and curry and cassava pone, Liverpool added.
“It’s a time to meet and greet and break bread with the people in the community,” she said.
To learn more about the fair or St. Gabriel’s Episcopal Church in Hollis, call (718) 465-2876.
