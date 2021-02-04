Donna Grant, a resident of the Holliswood Center in Hollis, recently had her painting “Flower Girl” included in a 2021 calendar printed by the Foundation for Quality Care, the New York State Health Facilities Association and the New York State Center for Assisted Living after submitting it to a statewide contest.
Grant’s painting is featured in the month of November.
