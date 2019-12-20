  • December 20, 2019
Queens Chronicle

Holidays on the Ave.

Posted: Thursday, December 19, 2019 10:30 am | Updated: 4:05 pm, Thu Dec 19, 2019.

Posted: Thursday, December 19, 2019 10:30 am

Jamaica’s annual Holidays on the Avenue celebration drew its regular crowd of yuletide revelers and wide-eyed children on Dec. 14.

Organized by Cultural Collaborative Jamaica, the event even brought Santa to Grace Episcopal Church for a visit and some early presents.

Above left, Lia Santos, Juan Garcia, Susan Santos and Esme Garcia obviously are on Santa’s Nice List as they prepare to leave the church with their gifts.

At top center, Kamiyah Bonner and Madison Brown show off their hand-crafted tree ornaments, created with the help of Bruce Goerlich from the King Manor Museum. Below them is the scene that greeted visitors.

At top right, volunteers Vicky Webster, left, Deshana Hardeman, Kimberly Vasser, Michelle Pemberton and Mary Love become Santa’s helpers.

At right, volunteers from the community and the event’s numerous sponsors celebrate the season.

QueensChronicle.com

Posted in on Thursday, December 19, 2019 10:30 am. Updated: 4:05 pm.

