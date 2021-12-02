The 15th kid-friendly Holidays on the Avenue festival will be held on Dec. 11 at Rufus King Park from 2 to 6 p.m. At least 100 children ages 1 to 14 are expected to attend the event.
“I look forward to Holidays on the Avenue because it marks the end of the year in celebration and it is an opportunity for us to gather together as one community and to share and give to each other,” said Tyra Emerson, the executive director of Cultural Collaborative Jamaica, via email.
CCJ is one of the many Southeast Queens groups sponsoring the event, according to Emerson. Other sponsors include Friends of Rufus Park, the Greater Jamaica Development Corp., King Manor Museum, Kriteriyon, Jamaica Reads, the city Department of Parks and Recreation, Casel Captures, the NYPD’s 103 Precinct Community Affairs Bureau and the Jamaica Center Business Improvement District.
The event, which will take place at 150-03 Jamaica Ave. in Jamaica, will have workshops, story readings, arts and crafts activities and presents for the children, according to CCJ and will culminate with a community tree lighting at the park at 5 p.m.
Coronavirus guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be followed during the festivities. Guests are expected to follow mask mandates and have proof of vaccination or provide a recent negative Covid-19 test. Hand sanitizer will be on-site and masks will be given out to those without.
Guests must go to eventbrite.com or scan the QR code above to register.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.