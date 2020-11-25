Members of the NYPD on Nov. 18 distributed Thanksgiving turkeys to residents of the Astoria Houses as part of a weeklong effort to deliver more than 2,000 birds to those in need. All five boroughs were included.
The giveaways were a combined effort on the part of the NYPD’s Community Affairs Bureau, the Detectives’ Endowment Association, Stop&Shop supermarkets, the New York Giants and the Far Rockaway Colts football program.
