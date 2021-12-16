Despite inclement weather, with strong winds, there was a ribbon cutting on Dec. 11 in Jamaica for a landmarked clock that underwent repairs in Medfield, Mass., earlier this year.
The Greater Jamaica Development Corp. and Jamaica Center Business Improvement District were responsible for the repair of the historic clock that was erected in 1900 and designated historically significant in 1981.
“It was a great event,” said Blondel Pinnock, the COO of GJDC, at the corner of Jamaica Avenue and Union Hall Street. “I thought it was a good way to bring together the community to celebrate this iconic and historic clock and to bring it back to use.”
Jennifer Furioli, the executive director of JCBID, was thrilled by the outcome.
“This was a project long in the making,” said Furioli. “To me it is the best holiday gift. To be able to reveal this right in December, especially as we are trying to bring people back Downtown to shop again.”
Save America’s Clocks, a nonprofit, provided horological, or clockmaking, expertise toward the initiative, said Furioli, who said she “knows nothing about clocks.”
“We were happy to help,” said Jeremy Woodoff, a board member of Save America’s Clocks, a preservation group. “The clock was made in Brooklyn by the Self-Winding Clock Co., which is something we didn’t know because the original dial was long gone. There was no indication of who made it.”
Save America’s Clocks was later able to unearth a catalogue illustration from 1908 with a picture and description of the clock.
“It’s the only sidewalk clock that we know of anywhere from this company,” said Woodoff. “It’s historically important.”
Rickie James, an associate of the Brooklyn Chapter of the American Institute of Architects, came from the neighboring borough for the ribbon cutting.
“I came here to Jamaica to do some work as a fire guard,” said James. “We saw the clock and we did do an issue with the city Landmarks Preservation Commission by letter about this clock.”
James also worked to get the Central Library in Jamaica to archive the work that was being done on the clock.
The restoration left Councilman Daneek Miller (D-St. Albans) nostalgic.
“This is so awesome,” said Miller. “It’s so reminiscent of when Jamaica was the epicenter of commerce for nearly half a century.
“Somebody texted me a picture of when it was lit up after it got dark when I was leaving City Hall — I was like, ‘That’s what Jamaica is about.’”
