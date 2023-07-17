In recognition of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, the Queens Public Library released a limited edition card to celebrate the musical genre at the Central Library in Jamaica last Thursday.
“This came about because we have a great team here at the Queens Public Library,” Dennis Walcott, president and CEO of QPL, said. “Having a hip-hop coordinator like Ralph McDaniels really plays into what we are about — diversity and reaching all different populations. Today’s event really just captures that. The goal is to celebrate the 50th anniversary, but also with a very special hip-hop library card that allows us to attract a new group of people into the library.”
Walcott told the Queens Chronicle LL Cool J, Jay-Z and Slick Rick were some of his favorite rappers and he used to watch them on Video Music Box, the first series to feature hip-hop music videos, which was founded, curated and hosted by McDaniels.
While hip-hop originated in the Bronx, Queens Borough President Donovan Richards said that artists here perfected the genre. McDaniels agreed.
“From Roxanne Shanté to Marley Marl ... and Nicki Minaj is amazing, she rapped on the corner across the street for the ‘On The Come Up’ music DVD music videos ... that is how she got a record deal,” McDaniels said. “From Long Island City to Queensbridge with Nas ... Jamaica, Hollis, Queens all these folks who were amazing were from here.”
McDaniels went on to shout out E-Love, LL Cool J, the Disco Twins and Play from the rap group Kid N’ Play, to name a few. He also included East Elmhurst and Corona as neighborhoods that played a part in hip-hop before introducing the Shirt Kings, the streetwear trailblazers who had a booth at the Colosseum Mall in Jamaica in 1986, and created the art on the special edition library card.
Members of the Shirt Kings who attended the release event for the cards included Tyson Bowman of Hollis, Israel “Izzy” Garcia of Flushing and Clyde “Nike” Harewood of Brooklyn.
“Biz Markie was really the first rapper to put us on the map,” said Harewood. “He was followed by LL Cool J and E-Love representing us. Then came the ladies like Sweet Tee and Salt-N-Pepa.”
Growing up in Hollis as an undocumented English immigrant, Assemblywoman Alicia Hyndman (D-Springfield Gardens) said that the only place she was able to get work as a teen was at the Colosseum Mall at another booth across from the Shirt Kings. Her strict Guyanese parents often made sure she that she still made time to study at Central Library, so to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop at the institution with the group at the library was a full circle moment for her.
“I remember when that was a club next door,” said Hyndman of Encore, a music venue where artists like Run-DMC and Roxanne Shanté performed. The library, which is located at 89-11 Merrick Blvd, has since expanded into the space where the club once was. “To the Shirt Kings, thank for your legacy.”
Hyndman told the Chronicle that her favorite song was “Sucker MC’s” by Run DMC, and her favorite rapper is Rakim.
“In the ’80s, when my parents moved here is when I was introduced to hip-hop,” Hyndman said. “I learned all the words to ‘Sucker MC’s’ ... I also had a rap group in the late ’80s and early ’90s.”
Hyndman allocated $750,000 to the Laurelton Library in her district and Richards allocated $7.5 million toward QPL capital projects, said Walcott, who was thankful for the funds.
“While we try to recruit people to give us money, part of the challenge is to keep our buildings looking like this,” he said. “This year, we did not have to hustle for capital dollars from the city and state.”
Richards gave the Bronx its props for being the birthplace of hip-hop, but touted Queens’ history with the musical genre.
“There is a message in hip-hop,” Richards said. “It reflected the plight of our community. You will hear somebody rapping and you felt their story.”
Tammara “Shorty Tee” Tillman of St. Albans, who was one of the first female rappers, told the Chronicle her story.
“I started at Lincoln Park in 1976,” Tillman said. “I was on the mic before LL Cool J. I played with a lot of deejays back in the day. I remember when Sweet Tee came out ... They talk about the Bronx, but Queens has a deep foundation of hip-hop history and culture.”
Chaplain Jamillah “MC Glamorous” Abdul-Kareem, born JoAnn Berry, was the first female hip-hop artist from Long Island to get a record deal. She started as an underground artist in 1977. Later in life, she learned she was a second cousin of Chuck Berry after his passing.
As a single mother in high school in Long Island, Abdul-Kareem worked at her school and learned about different programs there.
“What was great about that was that I was the first to learn about things,” Abdul-Kareem told the Chronicle. “I got a chance to meet Kurtis Blow in person and asked him, ‘How do I get put on?’ He gave me a real number. He didn’t fake me out. He told me I got to do demo. I came to Hollis and got discovered by Sweet Tee.”
Abdul-Kareem and Sweet Tee joined forces and they became the Glamour Girls, signing a record deal with Pop Art Records and releasing the song “Oh! Veronica” in 1986.
Abdul-Kareem has since converted to Islam and now makes clean hip-hop music and works primarily as a chaplain at a correctional center.
“I like being a Muslima rapping chaplain ... I’m still in the game, it’s just not the same,” she said. “From glam to Islam.”
