A year after pleading guilty to sex trafficking a teenager three years ago, Tyquan “Gun Play” Henderson is facing prison time.
Henderson, a Jamaica resident, was sentenced to three to nine years in prison for trafficking a then-16-year-old from May to June 2018, according to District Attorney Melinda Katz on Dec. 13.
“The defendant used both intimidation and manipulation to force a teenage girl into prostitution,” said Katz in a statement. “He used this victim to line his own pockets with the cash she made selling sex to strangers.”
Henderson met the victim when she was 15 through a mutual friend and once she turned 16 he encountered her again and coerced her into having sexual intercourse and oral sex with men in exchange for cash, according to the DA’s Office.
Later he scheduled appointments for the victim to rendezvous with johns, asked her to refer to him as “Daddy” and verbally threatened her with harm if she fell short of making a minimum of $500 every night, according to charges. The victim escaped from the defendant when the mother of her friend called the police when she visited their home.
“Sex trafficking is a brutal and degrading enterprise,” said Katz. “My office will continue to work tirelessly to free those trapped in the sex trade industry.”
