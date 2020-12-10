Every holiday season the Sutphin Boulevard Business Improvement District in Jamaica coordinates a special outreach program to help the residents of an area homeless shelter.
This year, the BID is revamping its charitable efforts in order to help combat the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak.
“We strongly believe in supporting our community and in times like these our communities need us the most,” the organization said in a press release issued Monday.
Because of Covid-19 restrictions, the BID this year is asking for donations of items such as MetroCards, gift cards for area fast-food restaurants such as McDonald’s, Wendy’s and Popeyes; disposable diapers in sizes 2, 4 and 6; and stuffed animals.
Anyone wishing to donate or who is seeking more information on the effort is asked to contact the BID via email at sutphinblvdbid@verizon.net or by phone at (718) 291-2110.
The deadline for contributions is 3 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 14.
