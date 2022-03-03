The Rev. Simone Lord Marcelle, the owner of the Mother Earth Juice Bar in South Jamaica, is hosting workshops with a team next door to her business to further promote wellness in the Southeast Queens community.
Lord Marcelle, who is also the founder of the Southeast Queens Chamber of Commerce, and others will host introductory classes in yoga, bodybuilding, meditation, fitness, juicing, cooking, nutrition and spiritual development, said the reverend. Sponsoring the event is Inspire New York — People’s First Baptist Church.
The free events will be held at the Inspire New York wellness center at 115-42 Sutphin Blvd.
The fitness and bodybuilding classes start at 5:30 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays. The meditation and yoga class are Tuesdays and Thursdays at 2 p.m. On Thursdays at 6 p.m. there will be a naturopathic workshop. Juicing, cooking and nutrition classes will be held on Fridays and Saturdays, both from 4 to 7 p.m.
“It’s for anyone that wants to learn how to cook healthy meals for their families,” said Lord Marcelle. “Maybe there are some single moms or young mothers who don’t know how to make their young children healthy foods and they are on their own. I would like to help them make nutritious meals to help the children keep their immune system strong.”
A spiritual development class will be held on Sundays from 1 to 3 p.m.
“The classes will be in March,” said Lord Marcelle, who has a doctorate in naturopathy and is also board-certified in the field. “This will be for the whole year.”
Introductory classes were held last week and courses will officially start March 7.
“We just want to offer this thing to South Jamaica, because we don’t have these kind of things in Southeast Queens,” said Lord Marcelle. “Our community is rapidly changing and developing. People are not interested in having compromised health anymore.”
Later this year, if enough sign-up, Lord Marcelle would like people in the area to go to a mountain retreat in upstate in Ellenville.
“It’s two hours away,” said Lord Marcelle. “We want to take people from the inner city and give them a place to get away, breathe fresh air and de-stress.”
