The Southeast Queens Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Healthy & Wealthy Entrepreneurs Summit on May 20 from 12 to 4 p.m. at the Robert Ross Johnson Family Life Center in St. Albans.
The purpose of the summit is to end the health and wealth disparities within the Black, Indigenous and people of color population as the state invests billions into airport redevelopment in Queens, the Rev. Simone Lord Marcelle, president of SEQCOC, told the Queens Chronicle via email.
Lord Marcelle said the purpose of the event was to help people learn how to claim some of the business opportunities that the borough’s airports have to provide, while also addressing the wellness needs of the Southeast Queens community.
“Over 250 business owners of color will unite, do business with each other, get certified, learn about reducing stress and living longer, better quality lives,” Lord Marcelle said. “A healthy, delicious banquet will be served.”
When it comes to building wealth, people will learn about minority- and women-business enterprise and airport concessions disadvantaged business-enterprise applications. They will receive finance, investment and tax advice, learn about grant writing, how to sell on Amazon and how to get government contracts, according to the SEQCOC president.
The health portion of the event will focus on preventative care, food as medicine, stress management, mental health, naturopathy and iridology, the management of hypertension and diabetes, and pharmaceuticals.
Elected officials throughout Southeast Queens are expected to be at the family center, which is located at 172-17 Linden Blvd. in St. Albans.
For more information call Lord Marcelle at (631) 662-3177 or sign up at SEQCOC.org.
