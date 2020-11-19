The Chronicle hosted a holiday bazaar last Saturday on the grounds of the King Manor Museum in Jamaica.
Above, Chronicle Account Executive Ree Brinn, left, Debbie Charles of Kiwanis of Jamaica, King Manor Executive Director Kelsey Brow, Queens Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Tom Grech and Sekima Sanders of Pear Tree Explorers Daycare show their approval for the gathering.
At top center are Alejandro Almeida and Guadalupe Perez staffing the booth for the AIDS Center of Queens County. Above, Tracy Gambles shows her display of multicultural books.
At right, top, Julia Rivera, second from right, founder of Madefresh Organic, displays some of her company’s healthy selections.
