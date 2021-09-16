Jamaica resident Juliet James, a clearance assistant, was excited to learn of the debut of the limited series, “Scenes from a Marriage,” starring Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain this past weekend.
James, who worked on the show, didn’t realize the show was going to debut on Sept. 12.
“I’m very excited,” said James. “I didn’t know when it was premiering. I thought it wasn’t coming out until the winter. I’m very excited to check it out.”
James hasn’t seen the show yet, but has seen the trailer for the show that features artwork that she helped to clear for the show’s set designer. As a clearance assistant, for any art that is not created by the show, she has to reach out to the original artist and secure his or her permission to use the piece to help enhance the ambience of the television set.
“I remember clearing that piece or that piece and talking to the original artist,” said James. “Seeing this comes to fruition is all very exciting.”
One of her favorite pieces is toward the end of the five-episode season.
“It’s in a later episode,” said James. “There’s a teenage girl’s bedroom in an attic. That was my favorite set. It looks exactly like a room that I would have liked to have had as a teenager. It is just really well put together.”
“Scenes from a Marriage” is an adaptation of a 1973 Swedish miniseries of the same name, but focuses primarily on a contemporary American couple (Isaac and Chastain). The remaining hour-long episodes will air from Sept. 19 to Oct. 10 on Sundays at 9 p.m. on HBO.
