The Queens Chamber of Commerce had a great turnout for its job fair at the Harvest Room conference space in Jamaica on Feb. 8.
One hundred fifty job seekers attended the employment expo at 90-40 160 St., according to Jacqueline Donado, the QCC’s strategic program manager.
The MTA, Champion Elevator, Fidelity Care, Red Eye Aviation, Community Care, TSA, TWA Hotel, MCR, 24/7 WatchGuard, NYC Parks, Amazon, New York Life, Crunch, Queen Center for Progress, Comunidad Latinx Inc., Prudential, NY State of Health and the NYPD were some of the employers at the event, which was held by the QCC in conjunction with the city’s Small Business Services, City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) and Councilwoman Nantasha Williams (D-St. Albans), the recently appointed co-chair of the Queens Delegetation at City Hall.
“We know that during Covid-19 that a lot of job opportunities were decimated,” said Williams, above center. “It is really encouraging and exciting to see all these partners out here looking for people.”
Williams thanked the QCC for putting the job fair together to help booster job opportunities for people in the World’s Borough.
The job fair had opportunties from internships to full-time positions, according to QCC outreach associate Vicky Ferreira.
QCC President and CEO Tom Grech, who was on Mayor Adams’ Small Business Transition team, was also at the fair and addressed the attendees.
“I see some wonderful people in uniform that represent the MTA and the NYPD,” said Grech, top right, adding that the city needs to feel safe for people to do business and “to do their thing ... Thank you to all the first responders and all they do.”
The period since March 2020 has been a crazy time, the QCC president said, but “at the end of the day, we are bouncing back.”
— Naeisha Rose
