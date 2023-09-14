Fall is on the horizon and what better way to celebrate the upcoming season than the sixth annual Harvest Festival, which returns to Jamaica on Saturday, Sept. 16.
More than 100 street vendors and about 10,000 people are expected to show up to the event along Sutphin Boulevard between Jamaica and Hillside avenues from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to Glenn Greenidge, a member of the Downtown Jamaica Partnership, which is hosting the event.
“It’s going to be awesome,” Greenidge told the Chronicle. “We are going to have some great artists performing.”
Freddy Dugard’s Hit Squad, Prest4Time and other acts are expected to perform jazz and old school R&B music on a stage in front of the Queens Supreme Courthouse, located at 88-11 Sutphin Blvd., Greenidge added.
“It’s looking to be an outstanding event and we think the weather is going to be with us,” Greenidge said.
There will be ponies, face painting, bouncy houses and a circus performance by Skyz The Limit for kids, and adults will be able to try some food from local restaurants.
“We have German sausages, Caribbean food, a guy that does coconut drinks, Mexican corn, Henry’s carrot cake and a variety of other stuff,” Greenidge said. “We try to have some different kinds of items for people to select from and choose from.”
Greenidge says more hometown talent and craftspeople will be able to showcase their work.
“I’m trying to do a more cultural arts venue,” he said. “We are looking for local artists who have their own sculptures, paintings, homemade jewelry and handcrafted novelty items. Things you won’t fine anywhere else ... I’m just excited to have this event.”
