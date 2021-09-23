Over the course of eight hours, families and friends enjoyed classic cars, top left, music from the Afro-Latineers, flavorful organic juice, reptiles, jewelry, pies, bouncy houses and more at the Sutphin Business Improvement District’s fourth Harvest Festival on Sept. 18 in Downtown Jamaica.
The event was hosted by the Glenn Greenidge, the BID’s executive director.
“We’re looking to feature more local performers and artists, local vendors and unique experiences that reflect the rich culture of Southeast Queens,” Greenidge said.
The Harvest Festival was held on Sutphin Boulevard and stretched from Jamaica to Hillside avenues.
To learn more about future events from the Sutphin BID call (718) 291-2110 or email the organization at sutphinblvdbid@verizon.net.
— Naeisha Rose
