The Harvest Festival will be back for its fourth year in Downtown Jamaica on Sept. 18 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will stretch between Hillside and Jamaica avenues on Suthphin Boulevard.
Shoring up the event is Glenn Greenidge, the executive director of the Sutphin Boulevard Business Improvement District.
“We are going to have an exciting event,” said Greenidge. “We are going to have live entertainment, we are going to have classical cars, we are going to be having Erik the Reptile Guy, we are having a corner for local arts and crafts artists specifically and, of course, we will have food.”
The Harvest Festival will have West Indian food, Armenian food, Italian food, cotton candy, fresh coconut water that will be cut in front of attendees and treats from Henry’s Carrot Cakes, a business located at 90-40 160 St. in Jamaica that has over 12 varieties of carrot cakes that contain no preservatives and are all natural, according to Greenidge. Erik the Reptile Guy will slither between Hillside and 88th avenues with lizards, a small alligator, turtles and other cold-blooded creatures.
“It will be an educational feature for the kids,” said Greenidge, adding, “There will be a bouncy house.”
The bouncy house at the festival will be near Hillside Avenue, according to the executive director. The classic cars like Mustangs, “GQ cars” and other muscle cars will be between 88th and 89th avenues. The arts and crafts section of the event will be on the corner of 89th Avenue.
“There will be painters,” said Greenidge. “There will be paper arts, handmade things, jewelry and other crafts.”
The courtyard of the nearby Supreme Court at 88-11 Sutphin Blvd. will act as a stage for live musical performances from Right Direction, the Afro-Latin Mayors and the Mighty Kamm Band.
“They are going to have old-school R&B, they are going to have jazz, there will be dance music, they are going to have R&B and Afro-Latino Caribbean music,” said Greenidge. “Bring your family. Have a good time.”
