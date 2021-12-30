State Sen. James Sanders Jr. (D-South Ozone Park) wished his constituents happy Kwanzaa on Dec. 26, the first day of the weeklong holiday.
“I would like to extend my warmest thoughts and wishes to those observing the holiday of Kwanzaa, a celebration of family, community and culture,” Sanders said in a statement.
“The seven principles of Kwanzaa represent some of the values that many of us hold dear — unity, self-setermination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity and faith ... light the Kinara in the spirit of Umoja, or unity, may you be blessed with good health.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.