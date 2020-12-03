Olga Fisher, a long-term care resident at Holliswood Center on Woodhull Avenue in Jamaica, turned 100 years young on Sunday, Nov. 22.
Staff came by to wish her a happy birthday and she also received a call from her son, Darryl Murray. The next day when the weekday staff returned, she received flowers and she couldn’t stop crying tears of joy and love.
Fisher had moved to the Bedford-Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn from Virginia years ago to be closer to her family. Having worked as a personal care assistant, she loved working with people.
“Olga is so sharp and can be so funny at the same time,” said Pablo Davila, recreation director at Holliswood. “Everyone just loves her around here.”
She also has five grandchildren.
