The Chronicle and the National Small Business Chamber of Commerce last Sunday hosted an in-person and Zoom celebration of Women’s History Month and Senior Living at the chamber’s office in Floral Park.
At top, Roxanne Bennett-Wright, left, and Tanya Parkinson brought some of the delightful fare from Jam Hut 2, a restaurant on Sutphin Boulevard in Jamaica.
Above, Karen Alston, left, of Designer Masks by Karen, displays some of her wares with Chronicle Account Executive Ree Brinn; she was joined by Pamela Menera of Bridge to Life, which works with pregnant mothers; and Barbara DeYounge-Ezell, also known as Babs, of Jam Fam Entertainment. Other presenters included Timothy M. Kennedy, Leonard Mancuso, Katha Cato, Yvonne J. Simpson and Kelsey Brow.
Some event proceeds went to the Battered Women and Children Foundation.
— Michael Gannon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.