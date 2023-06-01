Shelter residents, who are lacking a green space, get to enjoy a beautified Haggerty Park on Jamaica Avenue and 202nd Street in Hollis after volunteers and local groups came together last Thursday to make improvements to the area across the street from their home.
Denise Dixon, the executive director of the Showing Hearts Foundation, a nonprofit located in St. Albans, was happy to help with the project.
“Today we are here at Haggerty Park alongside Westfield and our other community partners, beautifying the park,” Dixon said in a statement on May 25. “We are excited about opportunities for beautification and to build the community’s morale and to make everyone understand that once you invest in your community you are investing in yourself.”
JFK Westfield is a global developer that has 300,000 square feet of dining and recreational space at JFK Airport and its marketing director, Greg Udchitz, participated in the project as well.
“Westfield, Terminal 8 specifically, is thrilled to be here today to partner with Showing Hearts Foundation to benefit the community,” Udchitz said in a statement. “At URW - we are very committed to giving back to our community. There is a lot on the horizon involving the Queens community and providing opportunities that are not only in reach in New York City but immediately in our neighborhoods. We are very much committed to not only showing up and contributing where we can but also creating opportunities down the road to bring people into our terminal.”
Jennifer Isaac, head of Redeeming Light, the outreach ministry group at Evangel Temple in Laurelton, was happy to offer resources for the residents at the shelter.
“We are distributing items to those in shelters and I feel that this is important to give back and show that we care about our community and show them that they can rise up above any situation and to give them a paradigm shift in their lives just by someone handing them something with a smile, tell them that we love them and we are here for them no matter what,” Isaac said in a statement. “We love them and we appreciate being able to come here and we get a great fulfillment seeing the smiles on the peoples’ and the children’s faces that we see every time.”
Shneaqua Williams, the program director for Parkwood Family Residence, the group that runs the shelter, was appreciative of all the help from the different community organizations.
“A lot of families in the shelter get discouraged because of where they are and just showing them that regardless of where they are they are not forgotten,” Williams said in a statement. “There are people here who are willing to help and make sure that they have a safe environment not just for them but for their kids as well.”
