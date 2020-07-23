Gunshots last Thursday morning delayed but did not deter the announcement of a new youth employment program that also provides free meals to senior citizens at Rochdale Village.
And Kevin Livingston, founder of 100 Suits for 100 Men as well as the new Senior Deliveries and Culinary Program, which employs eight teenagers in the wake of massive city budget cuts, took time in his press conference [see separate story in some editions or at qchron.com] to address the issue, and the as yet anonymous shooter.
“Put the damn guns down!” he said. “We are not going to let you stop us ... We love you, but we need you to love yourself. I don’t want to see you on Rikers. No beef is worth 25 years in prison!”
While the shots were fired near where the press conference was set up, with officials including acting Borough President Sharon Lee present, no one was hurt. The shots were reported at 10:23 a.m. near 134-35 166 Place, according to the NYPD. An unidentified man fled westbound on 137th Avenue. The investigation is continuing.
— Michael Gannon
