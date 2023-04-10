A 23-year-old man was shot dead in the early-morning hours of Saturday, April 8, in South Jamaica, police reported.
The victim’s name was still being withheld Monday pending family notification. He was found a little after 2 a.m. in the area of Selover Road and Merrick Boulevard when police responded to a call of a male being shot, according to the NYPD press office. The man was unconscious and unresponsive, with gunshot wounds to his torso. He was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by going to @nypdtips on Twitter. All tips are strictly confidential.
The shooting occurred within the 113th Precinct.
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
