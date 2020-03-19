The Brooklyn man who shot a Woodside store employee during a two-hour robbery spree in 2018 is facing at least 31 years in federal prison following his conviction on robbery conspiracy and other charges.
Elgin Brack, 24, was found guilty in Brooklyn Federal Court last Thursday of robbing or attempting to rob two Rite Aid stores, a 7-Eleven and a Duane Reade between approximately 3:35 and 5:45 a.m. on Nov. 26, 2018.
Richard Donoghue, United States attorney for the Eastern District of New York, announced the conviction in a press release along with John DeVito, special agent-in-charge, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea.
“The defendant has been held responsible by the jury for his crime spree that left bloodshed and terrorized victims in its wake,” Donoghue said. “Today’s verdict ensures that Elgin Brack will face substantial punishment.”
He commended NYPD detectives and ATF special agents for quickly apprehending Brack and his uncle, Scott Brack, 51, of the Bronx who served as the getaway driver.
“Today’s conviction assures a measure of justice for the victims of these violent robberies,” Shea said.
Both men were arrested in the Bronx less than four hours after the last robbery. They were charged under the federal Hobbs Act which deals with, among other things, robbery conspiracy and interstate commerce. Scott Brack pleaded guilty to robbery conspiracy last November and is awaiting sentencing.
The shooting took place during the first incident, at the Duane Reade store at 60-02 Roosevelt Ave. in Woodside when Brack came to the counter ostensibly to purchase an item. When the cashier opened the register Brack jumped the counter. Following a brief exchange he shot the clerk, wounding him in the head and left hand, and fled with no money.
The second incident took place less than a mile away where the duo drove to a 7-Eleven store at 50-92 Northern Blvd., also in Woodside. The original complaint said Brack was captured on video entering the store twice before approaching the counter pretending to buy two pieces of candy. Once the register was opened Brack pulled his gun and robbed the clerk of $300.
The third incident and second successful robbery occurred 22 minutes later at a Rite Aid located 1.5 miles away at 33-01 30 Ave. in Astoria. Brack asked to purchase a pack of gum before pulling the gun on the clerk and robbing him of $802.
Surveillance video from each robbery depicted the gunman in clothing being worn by Elgin Brack or in his possession at the time he was arrested. But authorities back in 2018 said the third robbery was the first in which video showed a man waiting in a silver Toyota who matched the clothing and description of Scott Brack.
The fourth robbery took place at about 5:45 a.m. at a Rite Aid store at 115-10 Merrick Blvd. in Jamaica.
A man in the same clothing worn by the gunman in the first three robberies allegedly threatened to shoot a cashier before taking a tray containing about $200 from the register.
The silver Toyota also was used in the fourth robbery.
NYPD detectives and special agents from the ATF-NYPD Joint Robbery Task force found the car in the Bronx at about 9 a.m. Law enforcement recovered clothing from the back seat of the car that matched what Elgin Brack wore during the four incidents, as well as a backpack containing a .357 revolver that later was determined to have Elgin Brack’s DNA on it.
Authorities also said Elgin Brack’s cell phone contained internet searches for 24-hour stores made shortly before the robberies began.
“Today’s verdict ensures that Elgin Brack will pay a price for the violence and terror that he perpetrated on the streets of New York,” said DeVito of the ATF. “The reckless violence the defendant left in his wake will be met with years in prison contemplating his crimes and harm done to his fellow citizens.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.