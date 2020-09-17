Where Do We Go from Here, a nonprofit dedicated to helping families affected by gun violence, hosted a memorial garden planting on Sept. 13 in memory of Tupac Shakur at the South Jamaica Houses at 160th Street and Tuskegee Airmen Way.
The influential rapper was 25 when he was shot and killed in Las Vegas in 1996.
The planting is intended to reflect on the many lives lost to shootings, and to show positive work being done in communities during the recent increase in gun violence.
