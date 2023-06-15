A year-and-a-half-long wiretap investigation conducted at Rufus King Park in Jamaica led to the arrest of three men from the neighborhood and an additional five others from Brooklyn, the Bronx and Hicksville, LI., announced the Office of Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz on Tuesday.
The DA’s Office and the NYPD’s Queens South Violent Crime Squad took down the more than one-million-dollar drug-and-gun trafficking ring with support from the State Police and the Nassau County Police Department.
Over $67,000 in cash, along with narcotics with a street value of more than $1 million, was seized from the men’s homes, according to the DA’s Office. The drugs seized from the suspects’ homes include more than 3 pounds of cocaine, 1 pound of fentanyl and 1.5 pounds of psilocybin mushrooms, along with 1,337 Adderall, 797 oxycodone, 485 Xanax and 334 methylenedioxy-methamphetamine (Ecstasy) pills. In addition, two 9 mm firearms, one stolen 357 Magnum revolver, and a car were also seized by law enforcement.
During the investigation, undercover agents bought cocaine and Ecstasy from at least one of the defendants on 40 occasions and purchased five handguns, according to Katz’s office, which said the investigation was sparked by violence and drug sales around the 11.5-acre park.
“We allege these men were significant drug and gun traffickers who were a grave threat to public safety as peddlers of death and addiction,” Katz said in a statement. “We will hold accountable anyone threatening the safety of our neighborhoods. We are grateful to the brave undercovers who worked with us on this case.”
The suspects are Adrian Escobar of Brooklyn and his cousins Jose Escobar of the Bronx, and Juan and Junior Escobar of Jamaica; brothers Jonathan and Joseph Fernandez of Brooklyn; Manuel Gomez of Jamaica; and Jonathan Suarez of Hicksville.
NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell, who recently announced that she is leaving the department, said in a statement that the fight against the trafficking of illegal guns and narcotics in the city is at the forefront of the NYPD’s public safety mission.
“The defendants in this case showed a callous disregard for human life, and we will never waver in our efforts to hold them — and anyone else who threatens the people we serve — fully accountable,” Sewell said.
Together the Escobars face more than 141 counts of conspiracy, along with gun- and drug-trafficking charges.
The Fernandez brothers face 27 counts of similar drugs, weapons and conspiracy charges. Suarez faces nine counts of drug and conspiracy charges, and Gomez faces five counts of drug and weapons charges.
