The NYPD and the office of Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz will host a gun buyback program from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 15, at Greater Springfield Community Church in South Jamaica.
Those turning in operable handguns will receive bank cards for $200 apiece. Rifles, shotguns, pellet and air guns will be worth $25 apiece. Guns will be accepted with no questions asked.
People can bring as many guns as they like, but will only be paid for three. Active or retired law enforcement and licensed gun dealers are ineligible to participate in the buyback.
All guns must be brought to the church in a paper or plastic bag or in a box. If the resident is coming by car, the gun must be transported in the vehicle’s trunk.
The bank cards will be issued once police officers on-site determine that the surrendered firearm is in working order.
Greater Springfield Community Church is located at 177-06 129 Ave., just off Merrick Boulevard.
Further information is available by calling 311.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.