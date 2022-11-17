The NYPD, Office of Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz and NYC Police Foundation are sponsoring a gun buyback in Far Rockaway on Saturday.
The event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Church of God Christian Academy, located at 1332 Central Ave.
Those handing in a handgun or assault weapon will be eligible to receive a $200 bank card and iPad, while supplies last. Giveaways of iPads will happen on a first-come, first-served basis.
Those turning in rifles, shotguns and airguns will receive a $25 bank card.
A flier for the event says there will be no questions asked upon gun return. Current or retired law enforcement officers are not eligible for the exchange.
People may turn in as many guns as they please, but they will only be paid for three. When transporting guns to the site, returnees should store the weapons in the trunk of their car.
No identification is required to participate. Prepaid cards will be distributed after the gun has been inspected..
Those looking for more information can call (646) 610-5323.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.