Sharp-eyed neighborhood coordination officers from the housing unit in the NYPD’s 103rd Precinct are being credited with an arrest that took an assault weapon and a handgun off the streets.
Commissioner Dermot Shea, on his Twitter account, said the officers were responding to an unrelated shooting on Oct. 29 when they saw ammunition in a parked car.
“After a brief investigation they recovered this stolen assault rifle & a defaced pistol, & arrested the man responsible,” Shea tweeted. “This seizure undoubtedly saved lives!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.