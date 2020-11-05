Gun bust in the 103rd 1

Sharp-eyed neighborhood coordination officers from the housing unit in the NYPD’s 103rd Precinct are being credited with an arrest that took an assault weapon and a handgun off the streets.

Commissioner Dermot Shea, on his Twitter account, said the officers were responding to an unrelated shooting on Oct. 29 when they saw ammunition in a parked car.

“After a brief investigation they recovered this stolen assault rifle & a defaced pistol, & arrested the man responsible,” Shea tweeted. “This seizure undoubtedly saved lives!”

