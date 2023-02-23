Grubhub, an online and mobile delivery company, gave back to more than 100 independent restaurants last year by distributing nearly $1 million grants.
One Queens recipient, Elena Barcenes, owner of Jamaica’s El Rinc—n Salvadore–o, received $5,000 that changed her life during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Barcenes told the Queens Chronicle that the family business has served the community for 42 years.
“We’ve had customers from generation to generation,” Barcenes said. “But with Covid-19, we had to close the restaurant for eight months. That was very hard.”
The bus lane development in Jamaica, which has taken away parking and made it harder for patrons to travel into the neighborhood also didn’t help, according to Barcenes, who is also a member of the Jamaica Business Improvement District.
To prevent Rinc—n Salvadore–o from permanently closing, the restaurateur started applying for several business grants, including the one from the food delivery service, which she called “heaven sent.”
“Even though we have been here for several years, we did take a really big hit,” she said. “It’s been hard recuperating. We lost a lot of customers. It was pretty much restarting our business.”
Barcenes used the funds from Grubhub to pay her 11 employees, some of which have been with the restaurant for over 20 years after she took over the business after her husband passed in 1986. She also used the grant to pay taxes, Con Edison bills, phone bills and build a bar.
“It was put right back into our business operations,” Barcenes said. “I just want to thank the organization. It is grants like this that help small business owners like us to continue to survive. It is not easy and the effect the pandemic has on small businesses isn’t really over. It’s unbelievable.”
The Salvadoran restaurant makes tamales, pupusas, steak with mixed rice and beans and seafood soup, which comes with shrimp, clams and cream and is a favorite among customers, according to Barcenes.
“We are the first Salvadoran restaurant in New York,” said the businesswoman. “I always wanted the ambiance to feel welcoming. People from El Salvador were not always able to travel around the city because of their immigration status and I wanted them to know they had a place to come to.”
Rinc—n has slowly grown back its customer base and will celebrate its 43rd anniversary the first week of April, Barcenes added.
“This kind of money helps!” she said.
The restaurant is located at 92-15 149 St. on Jamaica Ave.
Sabiha Nur, a spokeswoman for Grubhub, told the Chronicle that other restaurant owners should lookout for upcoming grants at Grubhub.com later this year if they are interested in applying.
“There are going to be other grants through the Grubhub program for 2023,” Nur added.
