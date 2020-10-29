Back in June Mayor de Blasio laid out an ambitious plan for street corridor improvements aimed at speeding up bus service in heavily trafficked areas.
But mass transit advocates who last week were pressing the city to move on creating an eastbound a bus lane on a section of Jamaica Avenue likely are going to have to wait a few months.
De Blasio and Department of Transportation Commissioner Polly Trottenberg back in June announced a plan to add 20 miles of bus lanes by the end of the year.
In Southeast Queens that included a 0.9-mile stretch of eastbound Jamaica Avenue between Sutphin Boulevard and 168th Street; and a 6.4-mile stretch on Merrick Boulevard running from Hillside Avenue in Jamaica to Springfield Boulevard where St. Albans, Cambria Heights, Laurelton and Springfield Gardens meet.
Members of the Riders Alliance last Thursday afternoon were talking to bus riders at the intersection of Jamaica Avenue and Sutphin Boulevard hoping to enlist their help in pushing the Jamaica Avenue project to begin in the coming weeks.
“After Nov. 1, as the weather gets colder, the Department of Transportation can’t put down the paint,” said Jolyse Race, senior organizer for the Riders Alliance. “There’s only a couple of weeks left.”
And while the mayor’s statement in June said the intent was to have the 20 miles in by the end of 2020, the DOT on Friday confirmed in an email that the Merrick Boulevard project is the only one destined to see red paint on the pavement before 2021.
“Merrick is this year, and we are working with the community on next steps for Jamaica,” the email said.
Race and Juan Restrepo, Queens organizer for the alliance, said moving the project along has multiple benefits, including improving traffic for other drivers and keeping lanes clear for emergency vehicles.
The reduced traffic and congestion also cut down on pollution and its impact on residents’ health.
“Nearly 50 percent of bus riders are essential workers and 75 percent are low-income people of color, so this is a social justice issue as well,” Race said.
Being main thoroughfares, both Jamaica Avenue and Merrick Boulevard are lined with businesses that, among other things, require delivery trucks. Restrepo, using the new 14th Street bus corridor in Manhattan as an example, said bus lanes allow for local traffic, delivery trucks and other essential vehicles and services.
“This is nothing the city hasn’t done before,” he said.
Riders Alliance volunteers handed to anyone expressing interest a phone script and the number of the Mayor’s Office, (212) 788-3000, to encourage the administration to speed up the work.
They also came with a large poster of the mayor on a bus inviting disgruntled riders to text BUSNYC to 528-86, or to ridersny.org/busway online.
