Ground broken for the 116th Precinct

The long-awaited 116th Precinct had a groundbreaking Monday at 244-04 North Conduit Ave., at the edge of Laurelton and Rosedale, in a ceremonial step for a $78 million building that the Department of Design and Construction started work on in August. The total projected cost of the facility is estimated at $104.8 million, according to the Mayor’s Office.
“This community initiative has been nearly five decades in the making,” said Chief Juanita Holmes of the NYPD Patrol Service Bureau. “I know it, oh, so personally well. I have the pleasure of growing up in this part of Queens and working here as well.”
Holmes has previously served at the 103rd Precinct in Downtown Jamaica and the 113th Precinct in Rochdale.
“Finally, we are here today, police and community alike to break ground,” said Holmes.
The creation of the precinct is designed to improve service and alleviate duties from members of 105th Precinct cops who served a wide coverage area stretching from Queens Village, to Cambria Heights, Bellerose, Glen Oaks, Floral Park, Rosedale, Springfield Gardens, Laurelton and New Hyde Park, which resulted in a response time of upwards of seven minutes, according to a NYPD report in 2017.
U.S. Rep. Greg Meeks (D-Queens, Nassau) delayed a flight to Washington, DC to press the Democrats’ budget reconciliation and infrastructure bill to be at the groundbreaking.
“I don’t think you were born, or you were born ... when this struggle began,” said Meeks pointing at Assemblywoman Alicia Hyndman (D-Springfield Gardens) and Councilwoman Selvena Brooks-Powers (D-Laurelton). “You can go back to 1977 and this community was crying for equality, for justice, for fair policing, for quick response to community needs — we see precincts go up in other parts of the City of New York, whose geographical territory is not as wide or long as the 105th.”
The 116th Precinct, the first new one going up in the city since 2013, will serve Rosedale, Laurelton, Springfield Gardens and Floral Park, according to the Mayor’s Office.
“Congratulations Southeast Queens, to the Federated Blocks of Laurelton, to the Rosedale Civic Association, Spring Gar — all of these organizations — Cambria Heights, I mean this is your day. This victory belongs to you,” said Borough President Donovan Richards who thanked Mayor de Blasio for seeing the project through unlike past mayors and for keeping his promise to invest $2 billion infrastructure projects in the Southeast section of the World’s Borough, including $62 million to the Brookville Triangle Project, which is to bring flood relief to Rosedale. “There has been a lot of tension between police departments and communities. One thing that we know, that right here in Southeast Queens, is that there is no contradiction in asking for safe streets and police reform at the same time.”
To keep the project on budget and on time, legislation was passed to have a taskforce to oversee the erection of the facility by January 2024.
“It’s been a long journey,” said de Blasio. “Southeast Queens deserves this. Southeast Queens has a right to public safety and reform.”
Speaking to the Chronicle at a separate event, Oster Bryan, the president of the St. Albans Civic Association, believes that Southeast Queens deserves more than another police precinct, but to have its quality of life issues met first.
“A community that ... prioritizes police precincts over education as well as healthcare and infrastructure ... well, I wouldn’t consider this a victory,” said Bryan. “This is not to say that security and safety is not important. You are supposed to deal with more important issues first. We are still dealing with health concerns around Covid. There is a plethora of issues.”
How can the city also manage to put $92 million toward renovating Roy Wilkins Park in St. Albans, but not do more for infrastructure and education, asked Bryan.
“When it comes to schools, I guess it is not a priority,” said Bryan, who also wants a library in Springfield Gardens.
