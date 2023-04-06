A botched robbery in 2011 has led to a sentence of 25 years to life in prison for a South Ozone Park man, according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz’s Office last Thursday.
Dewayne Henry, 45, was convicted on criminal possession of a weapon, attempted robbery and murder charges on Feb. 17, a QDA spokeswoman told the Chronicle. That was just over two weeks from the Feb. 2 jury selection.
On July 8, 2011, Henry entered Melanie Grocery, located at 112-44 Guy R. Brewer Blvd. in Jamaica, wearing a white mask and armed with a semiautomatic pistol, according to authorities. The defendant took out the weapon, tossed a brown pillowcase on the counter and demanded that store clerk Jorge Marte, 65, place cash in it.
Henry then pushed a friend of Marte’s to the front of the store. The clerk used that opportunity to grab a kitchen knife and run toward the door, but was shot once in the chest by the defendant, prosecutors said. The 45-year-old then fled the scene down 112th Road toward Dillon Street.
After Henry fled, a passerby called 911 and Marte was rushed to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Surveillance footage showed a Mitsubishi Eclipse making multiple passes near the store in the minutes leading up to the crime and captured Henry approaching and fleeing the location on foot, the DA’s Office added. There was a 9 mm cartridge left at the crime scene.
The defendant was arrested weeks later in connection with another grocery store robbery. He was convicted and sentenced to 18 years in June 2012, but he was released in May 2017 due to potential juror misconduct, according to Katz’s office. The second crime was dismissed when the civilian witnesses moved out of the country.
Henry was rearrested on a weapons charge in 2018 and while in custody was charged with the murder of Marte.
“Today’s sentencing provides long overdue closure for the family of Jorge Marte. I trust they took comfort in describing to the defendant the anguish and pain he violently forced upon them,” Katz said in a statement.
