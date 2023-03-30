A botched robbery in 2011 has led to a sentence of 25 years to life in prison for a South Ozone Park man, according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz’s Office on Thursday.
Dewayne Henry, 45, was convicted on charges for murder, attempted robbery and criminal possession of a weapon in February, prosecutors said.
On July 8, 2011, Henry entered Melanie Grocery, located at 112-44 Guy R. Brewer Blvd. in Jamaica, wearing a white mask and armed with a semiautomatic pistol, according to authorities. The defendant took out the weapon, then tossed a brown pillowcase on the counter and demanded that Jorge Marte, 65, a store employee, place cash from the register inside it.
Henry then tried to push a friend of Marte’s to the front of the store and the employee used that opportunity to grab a kitchen knife and run toward the door, but was shot once in the chest by the defendant, the DA’s Office said. The 45-year-old then fled the scene down 112th Road toward Dillon Street.
A passerby who passed Melanie Grocery after Henry fled called 911 and Marte was rushed to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Surveillance footage showed a Mitsubishi Eclipse making multiple passes near the store minutes leading up to the crime and captured Henry approaching and fleeing the location on foot, the DA’s Office added. There was also a 9mm cartridge left at the crime scene.
The defendant was arrested weeks later in connection with another grocery store robbery, in which Henry was convicted and sentenced to 18 years in June 2012 and was released from due to potential juror misconduct. The second crime was dismissed when the civilian witnesses moved out of the country, according to Katz’s Office. Henry was re-arrested on a weapons charge in 2018 and charged while in custody with the murder of Marte.
“Today’s sentencing provides long overdue closure for the family of Jorge Marte. I trust they took comfort in describing to the defendant the anguish and pain he violently forced upon them,” Katz said in a statement.
