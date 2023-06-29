More than 200 seniors across Southeast Queens attended a concert headlined by the Sunday Best reality gospel singer Tiffany Andrews at the Rochdale Village Ballroom, last Friday.
The event was co-sponsored by Councilwomen Adrienne Adams, Nantasha Williams and Selvena Brooks-Powers, the Rochdale Village Senior Center, the Rochdale Village Community Center and Agape, a nonprofit.
The purpose of the event was to bring joy to seniors who until recently had been cooped up because of the pandemic.
“It was an inspirational afternoon with gifts,” said Jean Castro, the former president of Rochdale Village Inc. The seniors received slippers, toiletries and cologne.
— Naeisha Rose
