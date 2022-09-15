The Sutphin Boulevard Business Improvement District will host its annual Harvest Festival on Saturday. Entertainment and family fun will take over the Sutphin corridor, between Jamaica and Hillside avenues, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
“It’s an opportunity for the neighborhood to meet each other,” Sutphin Blvd. BID executive director Glenn Greenidge told the Chronicle on Tuesday.
“We try to have something a little different,” he added. “It’s not your normal festival where all you’re interested in is sausages and corn. We’re looking to have this be more cultural and more entertaining.”
To show off a side of the area’s culture, Greenidge says the BID has partnered with the Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning to display pieces from local artists. For traditional entertainment options, there will be a handful of bands playing throughout the day, in addition to circus-themed activities for children, including a petting zoo, stilt walkers, an aerial show and a bounce house.
While most of the happenings will be along the street, Greenidge says the event will offer the opportunity for area business owners to plant the seeds for future patronage.
“Even though most of the attention is on the vendors, there’s also a spill-off into the businesses themselves,” he said. “They get an opportunity to glean some more business, or at least be identified.”
“You’re getting people from other neighborhoods to come into this neighborhood and discover some shops, or just have some fun,” he added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.